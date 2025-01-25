R-Day Reminder Of Freedom Fighters' Sacrifice: Omar

“The 26th of January holds immense significance in our nation's history, as we commemorate the establishment of free India as a Republic founded on the principles of justice and equality,” Abdullah's party the National quoted him as saying.

“This day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the visionary efforts of our founding fathers, who bestowed upon us a nation where our dignity and individual freedoms are safeguarded by a progressive Constitution,” he added.

The party said NC president Farooq Abdullah also greeted the people.

“In the seven decades since our country became a republic, what has truly set us apart is our constitution. It celebrates diversity and ensures that no citizen is marginalized based on color, creed, caste, religion, region, or language,” the NC president said.

“As a result, modern India commands the respect and admiration of the international community. On this Republic Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all, with a hope that J&K will soon reclaim its rightful place within the federal structure of our nation,” the senior Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has now got an official handle on popular microblogging website X, his office said on Saturday.

“Official announcement. We are delighted to share that the office of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir is now officially on X!” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office, using the handle“@CM_JnK”, said in its first post on X.

It asked social media users to follow the handle for“direct engagement and insights”.

“Stay connected for updates on key initiatives, policies and developments, shaping our Jammu and Kashmir region,” it added.

Abdullah, a tech-savvy person himself, remains active on various social media platforms and has more than 30 lakh followers on his personal account on X.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now