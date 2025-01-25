Video: Fireworks, Drone Shows, Samri Night Conclude Sealine Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar hosted a spectacular closing ceremony for the Sealine Season on Friday at Sealine Beach, marking the end of a three-week event packed with diverse activities.

The closing ceremony drew a large crowd from across the country, eager to experience the special program planned for the final day.

Festivities kicked off at 7:45pm Doha time with a dazzling drone show that depicted the life and activities in Sealine, highlighting falconry, horseback riding, fishing, paragliding, dune buggies, and stargazing.

Following the drone show, attendees were treated to a Samri night show featuring over 300 artists performing the traditional Gulf music.

Samri, a collective singing art form deeply rooted in the Arabian Gulf's folklore, captivated the audience with its rhythmic melodies.

Performed by groups of people, Samri relies on the harmonious use of the duff (traditional tambourine) and the marwas (a small drum), preserving the cultural heritage and communal spirit of the Gulf.

A second drone show took to the skies at 10pm, adding another layer of excitement to the evening.

The event concluded with a breathtaking fireworks display that illuminated the night sky, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating the second edition of Sealine Season.



Organizers expressed their satisfaction with the success of the inaugural season, particularly with the significant turnout over the past three weeks.

Visitors also shared their enthusiasm and enjoyment of the diverse activities and shows that catered to families and individuals alike.

The Sealine Season featured a wide range of activities, including live stage performances, fishing and safari experiences, kids' fun zones, competitions, and more, establishing a strong foundation for this promising annual event.