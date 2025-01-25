(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Tony Deyal

We hear about 'Gone With The Wind, but 'Don' with the wind is no Clark Gable. This is why a few of my readers demanded that I must go after Donald 'Don' today.

At the same time, I had promised men who follow my column to learn more about themselves. One had told me,“Tony, one thing we know about you is that all you talk and write about is women.” He then told one of our friends passing by with his wife,“You have to watch this feller you know! Make sure he doesn't get his hand on your wife, you hear!” We all knew it was a joke. However, going beyond it, Donald Trump is not my favourite leader, especially in his treatment of women, and the way more and more men, even the youngest ones, are trying to be like him This is why the research of men supporting him, and others in the Caribbean and other places, allows me to give all of you, my friends and colleagues,“Two For The Price of One.”

Most of the time,“Two For The Price of One” is not just a gift or special, it is two for the price of one, or buy one get one free. I will do even better. I'm going to give you three for the price instead of just two. This is because what follows will be the facts of the double“clammy whammy”. An old man went to the Wizard in the forest to ask him if he could remove a curse he had been living with for the last 40 years. The Wizard said:“I will try, but you will have to tell me the exact words that were used to put the curse on you.” The old man, without any hesitation said,“I now pronounce you man and wife.” Then there were two men who met in a bar and were discussing popular family issues like sex, marriage, and values.

The first one said:“You know, I didn't sleep with my wife before we got married, did you?” The other person replied:“Well, you know, I'm really not sure.” He then added:“What's her maiden name?” Where we go from here though is like“bottom up” sales where you can get bargain shoes“two for the price of one.”

As promised, we're now getting into The Conversation which is a network of nonprofit media outlets publishing news stories and research reports online, with accompanying expert opinion and analysis. It starts with“Trump represents a special type of masculinity- and its danger for women.” It points out that more men voted for Trump, and more women supported Harris.

The organisation also believes that the president represents a particular type of masculinity: he is seen as brash and straight-talking; and can appear domineering or patronising around women. They are convinced that Trump has surrounded himself with men who promote the stereotype of the alpha male, demean childless women, and promote a version of family values that takes away from women's autonomy.

However, Trump's political supporters saw him as a“change” candidate. Most of his supporters (86%) were convinced he would change Washington for the better. The economy and immigration were top issues this time as it was in 2020. In a survey in September, 93 percent said that the economy was very important to their vote and was followed by their support for Trump's position on immigration. Additionally, 83 percent viewed the criminal system as not tough enough to deal with the offenders.

However, 71 percent said that the gains women made in society did not come at their expense, and 55 percent said religion should be kept separate from government policies. Throughout his career, Trump has made countless derogatory comments about women. However, there seems to be an attempt to change. What women need from men now is not their protection – they need men to listen to their concerns.

However, this is and was never easy for even the best presidents, especially on the“Presidential Joke Day.”

Ronald Regan, the 40th US president, loved jokes and this is one:“Politics is supposed to be the second-oldest profession. I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.”

Lyndon Johnson, the 36th president, asked one of his staff:“Did you ever think that making a speech on economics is a lot like pissing down your leg? It seems hot to you, but it never does to anyone else.”

Barrack Obama, who was very apparent on the losing side against Trump said:“There are few things in life harder to find and more important to keep than love. Well, love and a birth certificate.” Obama was once accused of an“oral sex innuendo” when thanking Ellen DeGeneres for being a good sport about her televised push-up contest against the First Lady (Michel Obama). The president is said to have told Ellen that she was a gay friend“who accepts a little bit of teasing about Michell beating her in push-ups”. He then claimed that“Michelle didn't go all the way down.”

John F. Kennedy complained that his father's money was buying the primary for him,“I just received the following wire from my generous Daddy: Dear Jack, don't buy a single vote more than is necessary. I'll be damned if I'm going to pay for a landslide.”

Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, who also supported the losing party, once said:“Being president is like running a cemetery: you've got a lot of people under and nobody's listening.” Of course, that was not totally true since he had been publicly accused of sexual misconduct including rape, harassment and sexual assault. Even now, Monica Lewinsky, is still doing very well.

Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th of the group, said:“When they call the roll in the Senate, the senators do not know whether to answer 'present' or 'not guilty.” My favourite is Jimmy Carter, who died less than a month ago. He came up with one of my favourites,“My esteem in this country has gone up substantially. It is very nice now when people wave at me, they use all their fingers.”

Whatever else the present president is doing, there is talk that he is trying hard to reduce, if not end, his controversial remarks about the opposite sex. Maybe in addition to his mouth, he should shut his eyes when women, even nuns, are around. Two of them were painting an office at the rectory on a hot summer day. One said to the other:“We should take off our habits so as to not get paint on them.”

So, both nuns were painting the room in the nude when they heard a knock on the door. Flustered, one said:“Who is it?”. They heard a man's voice saying,“Blind man.” Figuring the man wouldn't see anything, they opened the door. The man walked in and said:“Nice tits ladies. Now, where do you want me to install these blinds?”

*Tony Deyal was last seen hoping that if a lady friend yelled and shouted,“Give it to me! Give it to me! I'm so wet, give it to me now!”, the president would continue to hold on to the umbrella.

The post Two for the price of one appeared first on Caribbean News Global .