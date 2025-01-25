Her Excellency Dr. Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister Of Climate Change And Environment, UAE, Marks International Day Of Clean Energy

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, of Climate Change and Environment, marked International Day of Clean by highlighting the UAE's commitment to a sustainable energy future and its role as a global leader in energy development.

Her Excellency said:“International Day of Clean Energy provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on the role of clean energy in realizing our climate goals through a just and sustainable energy transition, ensuring both energy security and a cleaner future for all.”

Her Excellency continued:“The UAE is proud to be home to some of three of world's largest solar power plants, and the recently launched round-the-clock gigawatt-scale solar and battery storage project. These projects, along with other pioneering initiatives such as the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which provides nearly 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs, demonstrate our commitment and pursuit of the Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.”





Her Excellency added:“We recognize that the transition to clean energy requires global collaboration. The UAE is actively engaged in international partnerships to share knowledge, promote innovation, and support developing nations in their pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. On International Day of Clean Energy, we reaffirm our dedication to accelerating the global energy transition and building a world powered by clean, sustainable resources, inspired by the groundbreaking projects being developed here in the UAE.”