Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jim Jarmusch's Film Wins Top Prize At Venice

Jim Jarmusch's Film Wins Top Prize At Venice


2025-09-06 11:11:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Venice: "Father Mother Sister Brother" by veteran American independent director Jim Jarmusch won the top Golden Lion prize for best film at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The movie, starring Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver and Tom Waits, explores dysfunctional families through three separate stories set in upstate New York, Dublin and Paris.

MENAFN06092025000063011010ID1110026412

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search