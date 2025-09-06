Dubai Police Track Down Indian Youtuber's Lost Iphone, Deliver It For Free On Next Flight

Dubai Police earned high praise from a popular Indian YouTuber for their swift action in recovering and returning his lost iPhone - completely free of charge.

Madan Gowri, a Tamil digital content creator with over eight million YouTube subscribers, shared the experience in a video that has since gone viral. Gowri explained that he lost his phone last week while boarding a flight to Chennai at Dubai International Airport.

Recommended For You

“I realised my phone was lost after getting on the plane,” the 32-year-old said in the video. "I informed the cabin crew and was told not to worry, just email the details later. Honestly, I had no hope of getting it back, but I still sent an email once I landed."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Gowri, Dubai Police quickly responded, asking for the phone's description and identification details.“What surprised me most was the speed. They replied soon after, saying the phone had been found. Once I confirmed it was mine, they sent it to me on the next flight free of cost,” he said.

Check out the video below:

The YouTuber's account has since gone viral, with many of his followers expressing admiration for the efficiency and professionalism of Dubai Police. He described the entire process as“simple and incredibly fast,” adding that the authorities' effort exceeded his expectations.

Assisting residents and visitors

This is far from an isolated incident. Dubai Police have built a strong reputation for helping both residents and tourists recover lost items swiftly - often within hours - thanks to cutting-edge technology and well-coordinated response teams.

Gowri's viral video adds to their growing reputation for swiftly reuniting people with their prized possessions.

Only last month, a British tourist who lost a wallet containing cash , credit cards, and ID documents at a Dubai mall had it returned within hours. Officers used CCTV footage and the force's AI-powered lost-and-found system to track it down and deliver it before the visitor left the country.

In July 2025, a Saudi visitor misplaced a luxury watch at a hotel. The Tourist Police Department coordinated with hotel security and deployed tracking tools to recover the high-value timepiece within 24 hours. The grateful owner later praised the force's dedication in a widely shared post on X.