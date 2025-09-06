UAE Influencer Sara Al Madani Clarifies Her Viral 'Job Your Love' Quote

Emirati entrepreneur and Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani has set social media buzzing with a puzzling line she quoted in a recent interview.

"Don't love your job, job your love”, has sparked a global meme frenzy, with TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter flooded with parodies and debates what did she actually mean?

Sara has clarified that the phrase wasn't her own but something she first heard from her friend Mohd Hilal, owner of the Mohd Hilal Group.

The idea, she said, is not to settle for a job and convince yourself to love it, but instead to turn your passions into your work.

“At first it didn't make sense, but then I understood. You shouldn't just accept the job you're in and push yourself to fall in love with it. Instead, take the things you love and 'job' them, make them your business. Work for what you love instead of loving what you work for,” she told Khaleej Times.

The intended message was about entrepreneurship and passion, but the quirky phrasing took on a life of its own. By then, the internet had already run away with it. One TikToker quipped:“Don't eat your food, food your eat!” Another joked:“My brain just quit its job trying to understand this.” Instagram reels spun out parodies like“Don't face your fear, fear your face,” while Vishen Lakhiani's enthusiastic“I love that!” reaction in the original clip became meme fodder.

Sara, who often uses her platform to challenge stereotypes about Arab women and highlight entrepreneurship, took the jokes in stride.“I love how creative people are,” she said.“But seriously, it's about building a career around what lights you up, not forcing yourself into a role that doesn't.”

The humour quickly snowballed. A local comedian's parody about“jobbing his love” for napping by pitching himself as a professional sleeper drew over 100,000 views. This isn't Sara's first brush with virality. Her Real Housewives Season 2 arc involving a leaked voice note stirred similar buzz before she stepped in with clarifications.