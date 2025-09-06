How UAE Women Over 60 Are Turning Life After Retirement Into Success Stories

For many, retirement at the age of 60 marks the end of a career. But for a growing number of Emirati women, it signals the start of a new chapter - one filled with renewed purpose, passion, and community engagement.

Rather than slowing down, these women - armed with experience and skills - are embracing opportunities for personal growth, continuing their education, pursuing entrepreneurship, and making meaningful contributions.

Recommended For You

Their paths may differ, but the drive to stay active and give back is a shared thread. Take for example, Habiba Bin Thalith, born in 1954 in Dubai, who saw retirement not as an end - but as a chance to start again.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Before formally joining the workforce again, Habiba dedicated her time to volunteer work and self-development, especially in areas related to education and culture. Her goal was to work with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) - a dream she fulfilled at the age of 62, when she joined the authority as a cultural advisor.

There, she became a maternal figure within the organisation, offering moral and psychological support to employees, and fostering stronger parental engagement in children's education.

"The authority's initiative in 2016 was a new beginning for me and my opportunity to fulfill this passion," she said. "I decided to continue my studies after my youngest child enrolled in kindergarten, and I worked on developing my skills and abilities on my own.

Habiba was inspired by KHDA's initiative to bridge generational gaps through open communication. She also took part in international volunteer efforts, including providing emotional support to children and families at a UAE refugee camp in Jordan.

Yet, she acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges was overcoming societal stereotypes about women working beyond retirement age.

“With the support of my family and colleagues, I overcame the stereotype. I believe continuing to work after retirement boosts self-confidence and enhances our ability to give," she said.

If she could turn back time, she said she would have chosen this same path - because it allowed her to give back to the community in a way she had dreamed of for over 40 years.

Culinary success

Maryam Mohammed, affectionately known as Um Humaid, is another inspiring example. A 62-year-old widow with 11 children and 32 grandchildren, she turned her lifelong love for cooking into a thriving business.

Her culinary journey began 29 years ago in 1996, participating in cultural festivals like Al Shindagha and Heritage Village, where she prepared traditional Emirati dishes.

Encouraged and supported by her children - who helped with marketing, ideas, and accounting - she gradually expanded her offerings to weddings, and eventually become sought after in schools and government events. Today, she manages her own food truck project offering traditional dishes and hot and cold drinks.

"My first real experience was working in the kitchen of people we knew - it was my first job outside my usual daily routine," she recalled. "I cooked, managed the kitchen, and even trained the staff. It was all new to me," she recalled.

"Earning a monthly salary for the first time felt amazing - it was the first time I truly saw my efforts being rewarded. Thankfully, the food was well-received, and word spread quickly. Orders started pouring in, and the place gained a good reputation. It made me so happy to see people lining up to try my dishes."

This experience sparked a passion that evolved into a business. Over time, her dishes gained popularity, and she became a recognised name in the community. Today, her food truck serves traditional hot and cold dishes, and her goal is to eventually open her own restaurant with multiple branches, preserving traditional cuisine and the Emirati way of life.

"Age should never be a barrier if you have health and wellness. You can pursue your passions or engage in activities that benefit others. Sharing your experiences enriches those around you," she concluded.

'Mother of the neighbourhood'

At 57, Shaikha AlDhaheri from Dubai embraced a new role - becoming the Mother of the Neighbourhood at a local nursery. A mother of six and a grandmother, she took the job after her children had grown, finding joy in caring for little ones and guiding new mothers.

Despite having only a high school diploma, AlDhaheri relied on her upbringing - grounded in Islamic values - to teach children about responsibility, decision-making, and cultural traditions. Her work at the nursery became a natural extension of her nurturing spirit.

AlDhaheri believes that age is just a number and that women can continue giving and being productive as long as they are healthy.

"When the job was offered to me, I was happy. My husband, children, and friends encouraged me a lot. The support from the community around me was a strong motivation to continue," she said.

She describes her time at the nursery as both challenging and deeply fulfilling. Watching children grow and thrive under her care gave her a sense of purpose and pride.

“Every child has a unique personality. I embraced them with love and taught them manners and traditions. The name 'nursery' says it all - they need nurturing at this age," she said.

Inspired by the support of her family and the joy she found in her work, AlDhaheri believes that productivity doesn't have an expiry date.

“As long as you're healthy, you can start at any age. Between the children at the nursery and the support of my own kids, I created a life combining family and work, balancing between passion and responsibility. Emirati women will always remain a pillar of strength and inspiration - at every stage of life.”