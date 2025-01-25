Shab-E-Meraj Holiday Postponed To January 28

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar- The of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday postponed holiday on account of Shab-e- Meraj from ensuing Monday to Tuesday.

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 2193 JK(GAD) of 2024 dated: 29.12.2024, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of Shab-i-Miraj shall now be observed on 28th of January, 2025 (Tuesday) instead of 27′′ of January, 2025 (Monday), in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order.

The order follows Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's communication to Secretary to the Government, Revenue (Hajj & Auqaf) Department, for postponement of holiday on account of Shab-i- Miraj.

The communiqué by Chief Executive Officer followed a communication by Administrator 'Aasar-i-Sharif Hazratbal' Srinagar that the Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) shall be celebrated on 27th of Rajab, which falls on 28-01-2025 (Tuesday) instead of 27-01- 2025 (Monday).

“Accordingly, the same has also been verified from various religious clerics & other stakeholders of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir,” reads the communication by the CEO J&K Waqf Boar to the Secretary to the Government, Revenue (Hajj & Auqaf) Department.

“In this context, it is requested to kindly take up the matter with the General Administration Department to postpone the holiday scheduled on 27-01-2025 (Monday) on account of Shab-i-Miraj and declare the same on 28-01-2025 (Tuesday) for whole UT of the Jammu & Kashmir,” the communication reads.

