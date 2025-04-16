Arrow Electronics Highlights Habitat For Humanity Collaboration At Colorado Rockies Opening Day

MENAFN - 3BL) DENVER, April 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Arrow Electronics recently teamed with the Colorado Rockies to champion Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver and its innovative approach to building affordable housing.

On Opening Day, Arrow and the Rockies celebrated the nonprofit by highlighting its newest local development, Mountain View Community Homes – Habitat's first affordable smart home project. Habitat is developing the community in collaboration with Arrow. The company is working with its suppliers and customers to equip each of the community's 20 homes with a bundle of smart home products designed to enhance security and safety, save energy, conserve water, improve air quality and reduce energy costs.

“We're so proud to be working with Habitat to build the first affordable smart home community . The technology we are deploying in this community will improve the performance of the homes and enable residents to live more comfortably and safely,” said Arrow President and CEO Sean Kerins.

Arrow employees also contributed over 700 hours building homes and training residents to use the technology. The community's first residents will begin moving into the three-and-four-bedroom duplexes in May.

A mother of five and first-time homeowner, will soon call the Mountain View community home. As part of the Opening Day festivities, Yareni and her daughter threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Coors Field to kick off the 2025 Colorado Rockies season.

“Opening Day was a great celebration of Habitat's partnership with Arrow, and our collaboration to build affordable and smart homes for families in our community,” said Jaime G. Gomez, CEO of Habitat Metro Denver.“The energy and excitement of the home opener and first pitch mirrors our excitement for the 20 homeowners who will soon buy and move into their new Habitat smart homes at Mountain View.”

Arrow has served as an official sponsor of the Rockies for a decade and has worked with the team to highlight organizations who have positively impacted the local community.

Habitat has helped more than 2,200 Denver-area families build and buy affordable homes over the last 46 years.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is part of a global, non-profit housing organization that seeks to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership, founded on the belief that everyone needs a decent place to live. Habitat homeowners help build or repair their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage or reduced cost for repairs. To learn more, visit HabitatMetroDenver .

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow .

