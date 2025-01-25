Gurugram: Three Including Auto Driver Arrested For Fake Robbery

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 25 (IANS) Gurugram have arrested an auto driver and his two companions for a fake robbery bid in Gurugram, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ranjeet, Dilip, a resident of Panna Madhya Pradesh and Bittu, a resident of village Wazirabad, Gurugram.

Police said that on January 22, a businessman filed a complaint that on January 18, he had sent some goods with his auto driver Ranjeet to deliver to another businessman. In return, that businessman had to pay Rs 4.85 lakh to Ranjeet.

After some time, the accused auto driver informed him that some persons looted cash at the MDI Chowk flyover. When he reached the spot, he suspected that the auto driver was making up a story of robbery. The auto-rickshaw driver, along with his other accomplices, grabbed his money by making up a story of the robbery.

The official said that on this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Sector-17/18 police station, Gurugram.

The police team of Crime Branch Sector-10, Gurugram took action and arrested three accused in the case on January 24.

The police team arrested accused Ranjeet from Gopal Nagar, Gurugram, Dilip from Sector-42 and accused Bittu from Wazirabad.

During police interrogation, it was found that accused Ranjeet Kumar was the auto driver of the complainant and he had told his other companions that he would bring the money. After this, the accused carried out the crime on the MDI Chowk flyover as per the plan.

The official said that the police team have recovered cash worth Rs 2.20 lakh from the possession of the accused.

"The suspect auto driver cooked up a story to rob the complainant amount along with his companions. The accused has been taken on police remand to recover the remaining amount," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.