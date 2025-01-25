Panama cautions UN over Trump’s threat to confiscate canal

(MENAFN) Panama has formally protested US President Donald Trump’s comments about taking back control of the Panama Canal, lodging a complaint with the United Nations. In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Panama’s rejected Trump’s threat during his inauguration speech to "reclaim" the strategic waterway, which was handed over to Panama in 1999 after being constructed by the US in the early 20th century. Panama’s UN mission highlighted that Trump’s remarks violated UN Charter articles that prohibit using force or threats against the territorial integrity of another nation.



Trump claimed the US had been “mistreated” by the transfer and criticized China’s growing presence around the canal, which he said was effectively allowing Beijing to control it. Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino rejected Trump’s statements, reaffirming that the Panama Canal belongs to Panama. China also denied any interference, emphasizing its recognition of the canal as a neutral international waterway.



In response, Panama’s comptroller announced an audit of the Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports, to ensure transparency and efficient use of resources.



