Savills Egypt Launches Graduate Programme To Develop Real Estate Leaders

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Savills Egypt has launched its inaugural graduate programme, a 12-month, full-time initiative designed to cultivate young talent and advance the real estate sector in Egypt. The programme, which commenced this month, aims to equip recent university graduates with the practical skills, industry knowledge, and global exposure necessary for success in the real estate field.

The firm is participating in a series of university career fairs, beginning with the Modern Sciences and Arts University (MSA) over the weekend. Further recruitment events are planned at the American University in Cairo (AUC), the German University in Cairo (GUC), and New Giza University (NGU) in May.

“At Savills, we believe in the power of investing in people,” said Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Savills Egypt.“Our new graduate programme reflects our long-term vision of building a strong pipeline of future leaders who will help shape the real estate landscape in Egypt and across the region. We are excited to meet ambitious graduates who are ready to bring fresh energy, ideas, and passion to our business.”

Since its establishment in 2019, Savills Egypt has expanded to over 185 employees, offering services including property management, strategic consulting, project management, marketing, and corporate services. The firm leverages over 40 years of Middle East presence, combining global best practices with local market insights.

The programme provides a structured learning journey, with rotations across departments such as property management, strategic consultancy, and building and project consultancy. Participants will work on real-world projects, receive mentorship from senior executives, and engage in professional development workshops.

In addition to practical experience, the programme emphasises exposure to Savills' international standards, offering a global perspective. Successful graduates will be positioned for full-time opportunities within Savills Egypt or its regional offices.

The Savills Egypt Graduate Program is open to candidates completing their degrees in 2025 in Business, Real Estate, Finance, Economics, Architecture, or related disciplines. Applicants should possess strong analytical and communication skills, a proactive attitude, adaptability, and a passion for real estate.

Applications are now open via #jobs , where candidates must submit their CV, cover letter, and academic transcripts. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interviews and an assessment centre.