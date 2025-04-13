Egypt's FM Discusses US-Iran Talks, Gaza Ceasefire With Regional Counterparts, US Envoy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, held a series of phone conversations on Sunday, with his counterparts in Oman and Iran, as well as the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, focusing on regional developments. Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the discussions centred on the US-Iran negotiations held in Muscat the previous day.

During a call with the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, Abdelatty received updates on the US-Iran negotiations and praised Oman's“constructive and vital” mediation role. He reiterated Egypt's support for political solutions achieved through dialogue and negotiation, aimed at enhancing regional security and stability.

In conversations with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's appreciation for the cooperative approach of both the US and Iranian sides in pursuing a political settlement through dialogue. He emphasised the need for compromises to de-escalate regional tensions and expressed hope that the negotiations would mark the start of a phase conducive to regional calm.

Furthermore, Abdelatty stressed the urgent need for a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Araghchi and Witkoff held brief talks on Saturday in Muscat - after a two-hour-plus, Omani-mediated session, with the US and Iran delegations in separate rooms –marking the highest-level Iran-US nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

Another round of talks will be held on Saturday, April 19, with the location yet to be finalized.