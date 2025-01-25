US initiates process to reclassify Houthis as terrorist group

(MENAFN) President Donald has initiated a process to reclassify the Houthi rebels in Yemen, known as Ansar Allah, as a foreign organization. The Houthis, who have controlled significant parts of Yemen since the mid-2010s, were initially designated as a terrorist group during Trump’s first term, but the Biden administration lifted this designation in 2021, citing concerns about hindering humanitarian aid.



On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order directing the Secretary of State to report on the potential redesignation of the Houthis. Since 2023, the Houthis have targeted US warships with missiles, fired over 300 projectiles at Israel, attacked Saudi Arabian oil refineries, and launched strikes on commercial vessels in critical shipping routes. The US government argues that these activities endanger American personnel, regional allies, and global maritime security.



In retaliation for the Houthis’ missile attacks on Israel and merchant vessels, the US, UK, and Israel have targeted Houthi military sites. On the same day as the executive order, the Houthis announced the release of the crew from a cargo ship they had seized in November 2023. The crew members, including individuals from several countries, had been captured while the ship was en route from Türkiye to India.



