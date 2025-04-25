Benedict Cumberbatch Of Marvel's Doctor Strange Enjoyed La Fortuna Costa Rica
Cumberbatch, a two-time Oscar nominee and known for his work in films such as The Imitation Game, Avengers: Endgame, and The Power of the Dog, joins the growing list of international celebrities choosing Costa Rica as a vacation destinatio .Sharing his adventure
The news was announced by the Sky Adventures agency, which shared an image of the actor on its social media.“Look who came to #FeelTheAdventure! Thank you so much to Benedict Cumberbatch and his family for visiting us. An honor to have shared this adventure with you! Pura Vida !” the company posted.Other celebrities too Cumberbatch isn't the only famous face to have visited the country in recent days. Celebrities such as Ivanka Trump, actress Jessica Chastain, and actor Tom Welling have also been spotted at various tourist spots in the country, cementing Costa Rica's position as an attractive destination for Hollywood stars.->
