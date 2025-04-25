Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Benedict Cumberbatch Of Marvel's Doctor Strange Enjoyed La Fortuna Costa Rica

Benedict Cumberbatch Of Marvel's Doctor Strange Enjoyed La Fortuna Costa Rica


2025-04-25 11:07:30
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, world-renowned for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was recently spotted enjoying a few days of rest in La Fortuna, San Carlos .

Cumberbatch, a two-time Oscar nominee and known for his work in films such as The Imitation Game, Avengers: Endgame, and The Power of the Dog, joins the growing list of international celebrities choosing Costa Rica as a vacation destinatio .

Sharing his adventure

The news was announced by the Sky Adventures agency, which shared an image of the actor on its social media.“Look who came to #FeelTheAdventure! Thank you so much to Benedict Cumberbatch and his family for visiting us. An honor to have shared this adventure with you! Pura Vida !” the company posted.

Other celebrities too

Cumberbatch isn't the only famous face to have visited the country in recent days. Celebrities such as Ivanka Trump, actress Jessica Chastain, and actor Tom Welling have also been spotted at various tourist spots in the country, cementing Costa Rica's position as an attractive destination for Hollywood stars.-

>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR

MENAFN25042025000216011060ID1109474687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search