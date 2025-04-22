403
US Department of Justice Pushes for Sale of Google Chrome
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has intensified its antitrust legal actions against Google, particularly targeting the company’s dominance in the online search market.
The DOJ is advocating for significant changes, including a compulsory sale of Google’s Chrome browser, as reported by media outlets.
The legal proceedings, which commenced on Monday, are the result of years of investigations, public hearings, and courtroom testimonies.
These efforts culminated in a landmark ruling in August that confirmed Google’s unlawful monopoly in the search industry.
Judge Amit P. Mehta, who is overseeing the case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, is hearing arguments from both the government and Google regarding the most effective way to address the company’s monopolistic control.
A decision, known as “remedies,” is expected to be made by the end of the summer.
Court documents reveal that the DOJ argues Google should be held accountable for its allegedly monopolistic practices. One of the suggested remedies includes a court-mandated sale of Chrome, the popular web browser that plays a vital role in steering users toward Google’s search engine.
