Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Trucks, Artillery, Fuel Depots On Kramatorsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kramatorsk sector of the front, fighters from the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta (Vengeance) brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a VT-55A armored recovery vehicle, trucks, artillery guns, and fuel and lubricant storage depots belonging to the Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops on Telegram , which also published a corresponding video.

“The fighters from the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta brigade continue to eliminate enemy equipment and weapons in the Kramatorsk sector. The unmanned aerial systems unit inflicted significant damage on enemy forces in Donetsk region. As a result of precise strikes, the following were destroyed: a VT-55A armored recovery vehicle, trucks, artillery guns, and fuel and lubricant depots,” the statement reads.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces successfully struck a loading-launch vehicle and a launch vehicle of the Russian Buk-M2 multifunctional surface-to-air missile system.