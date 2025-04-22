Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Trucks, Artillery, Fuel Depots On Kramatorsk Front

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Trucks, Artillery, Fuel Depots On Kramatorsk Front


2025-04-22 10:10:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kramatorsk sector of the front, fighters from the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta (Vengeance) brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a VT-55A armored recovery vehicle, trucks, artillery guns, and fuel and lubricant storage depots belonging to the Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops on Telegram , which also published a corresponding video.

“The fighters from the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta brigade continue to eliminate enemy equipment and weapons in the Kramatorsk sector. The unmanned aerial systems unit inflicted significant damage on enemy forces in Donetsk region. As a result of precise strikes, the following were destroyed: a VT-55A armored recovery vehicle, trucks, artillery guns, and fuel and lubricant depots,” the statement reads.

Read also: Air Force strikes attack drone launch site in Kursk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces successfully struck a loading-launch vehicle and a launch vehicle of the Russian Buk-M2 multifunctional surface-to-air missile system.

MENAFN22042025000193011044ID1109458586

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search