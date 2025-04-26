Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Loc In J&K (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, which was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army.

"On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

"Own troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms. No casualties have been reported," the Defence Ministry spokesman said.

The Pakistan Army also resorted to small arms firing at some places along the LoC on April 24. The same was effectively retaliated.

Tensions mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted to the ends of the earth.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar on Friday. The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Houses of three terrorists active with the LeT outfit were demolished in Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

On Friday, the houses of two terrorists, Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh, were destroyed in the Tral and Bijbehara areas.

Both these terrorists are believed to be part of the LeT group involved in the Pahalgam killings.

On April 7, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, and the Indian Army retaliated befittingly, officials said.

On April 1, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing after a mine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district. The Indian troops responded effectively in a "controlled and calibrated manner", said the Army.