Fitur '25...Global Tourism Benchmark Festival In Spain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Hanadi Watfa

MADRID, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The International Trade Fair, better known as Fitur 2025, which kicked off in Spain on Wednesday, is deemed a major international festival and impressive to promote tourist fairs and destinations.

Being an annual benchmark event in the tourism sector and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound international markets, Fitur 2025 held in Madrid showcases participating countries' traditional, cultural and historical products, including jewelry, folk clothing, traditonal crafts, folk and culinary arts and whatnots.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia inaugurated the event on Wednesday, which attracted 156 countries, 9,500 companies and over 150,000 professionals. (end)

hnd







MENAFN25012025000071011013ID1109128235