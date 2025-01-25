Date
1/25/2025 5:04:58 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Marimaca Copper Corp. : Has lodged a prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in relation to its proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the Prospectus, the Company will offer 100 common shares in the Company in the form of CHESS Depository Interests at an issue price of A$6.00 per CDI to raise gross proceeds of A$600. Each CDI will represent one underlying Share. Marimaca Copper Corp.
shares T are trading up $0.05 at $5.62.
