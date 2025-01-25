عربي


Stallion Uranium Corp.


1/25/2025 5:04:57 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:50 AM EST - Stallion Uranium Corp. : Announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 10 pre-consolidated Common Shares for one new post-consolidated Common Share as the Company believes the proposed Consolidation will position the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional capital given the current market conditions. Stallion Uranium Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.03.

Baystreet.ca

