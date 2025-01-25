Swiss Alps Face Shortage Of Avalanche Dog Handlers

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Training courses for handlers of dogs are struggling to recruit volunteers. Although and new tools make it easier to locate skiers buried under the snow, dogs remain essential to rescue operations, experts say.

This content was published on January 24, 2025 - 11:00 2 minutes Emilien Verdon, Emilie Délétroz, RTS

In Siviez in the Swiss canton of Valais, only about 20 mountain enthusiasts took the avalanche dog handler training course last week. There are around 50 such handlers in Valais today – some 30% fewer than 20 years ago.

“You have be available to go into rescue work,” Yvan Morath, head of training for the French-speaking part of Valais, told Swiss public television, RTS.“People prefer to do something else.” Participants also have to be flexible.“You have to commit yourself, attend compulsory training sessions and cantonal courses,” Morath said.

Several requirements

Those interested in taking the course must also have a dog of a certain build as well as pass an entry test to meet certain requirements.“Being active in mountain hiking is a quality that we require of handlers who are familiar with alpine environments,” said Fabien Marmy, one of the course instructors.

Rescue dog handlers must also have an“excellent relation” with their animal, as well as be in good physical condition.“We often work in fairly steep, high-altitude environments,” explained Marmy.

To become fully operational, the course must be taken several days a week for three years.“In the third year, a“C” permit is granted to people who thus become confirmed handlers,” said Marmy.“These people will then be able to manage the safety aspects as well as their dog, have a global vision and organise an avalanche rescue operation.”

Today, dogs are still essential to rescue missions, because not all skiers are equipped with an avalanche victim detector.

“People think that with today's technology, dogs are no longer relevant,” said Morath.“But in fact, they remain a key component of rescue operations.”

