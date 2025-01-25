Steps To Use Qatar Digital ID App For Entry-Exit Via E-Gate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Digital Identity (QDI) app, launched in 2024, is smart application that allows citizens and residents to access digital copies of their documents and certificates and use the electronic services of the of Interior.

The application serves as a digital wallet, containing access to a user's passport, ID card, national address, driving license, establishment registration card, and weapon permit card.



One of its primary benefits was the streamlining of entry and exit process through the E-Gates at the country's border.

In a video shared on social media channels of the Ministry, it explained that QDI can now be used by citizens and residents for seamless entry and exit through E-Gate at the Hamad International Airport.

It shared the steps for the same:

1. Download the Qatar Digital Identity Application and log in.

2. Swipe through the cards until you find the correct Travel Document Card.

3. Tap the icon at the top of the card to verify facial recognition

4. Bring the phone close to scanner at the gate to confirm your identity, enabling a seamless travel experience for passengers.

Other features and services of the Qatar Digital Identity app include activation and login through biometric data, access to the Ministry of Interior's electronic services website, a digital wallet, electronic signature, document verification, access to digitally signed certificates, and identity verification.