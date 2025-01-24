Arena Investors, LP And Fort Morgan Capital Partner To Launch $50 Million Litigation Finance Venture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") and Fort Morgan Capital, a subsidiary of SimpleCITI Companies ("SimpleCITI"), are proud to announce the launch of a $50 million joint venture ("JV") focused on providing law firm finance solutions for US law firms. Targeting growth financing between $1 million to $15 million, the JV will offer capital secured by the value of a law firm's aggregate assets (cases). Patrick Shannon will lead JV operations with a focus on diligence, underwriting, servicing, and originations.

About the Joint Venture

The JV has already started deploying capital, with the goal of delivering $50 million in tailored financing solutions. Capital will be utilized to navigate growth by scaling operational infrastructure and investments in marketing. This comprehensive approach ensures that law firms can focus on achieving successful outcomes without the financial strain of upfront costs.

Arena has a long history in legal asset investments, including its principals having helped build some of the earlier litigation finance platforms dating back to the late 1990s. SimpleCITI builds on a proven track record of leadership and innovation across diverse industries, establishing itself as a trusted partner in solving complex financial challenges. Together, Arena and SimpleCITI leverage their unparalleled expertise to redefine client-focused solutions in litigation finance."

Strategic Collaboration

Arena Managing Director, Victor Dupont, noted that "Arena is very excited to expand and build upon our nearly decade-long relationship and successful track record with Patrick in this new joint venture. Fort Morgan Capital will serve a critical role in working with select legal practices and market participants in navigating liquidity challenges amid this fluctuating market, while also promoting sustainable operational and marketing growth."

"This JV represents a strategic milestone for Fort Morgan Capital," said a SimpleCITI spokesperson. "By partnering with Arena, we're unlocking new opportunities for law firms to grow sustainably while maintaining financial stability. This venture underscores our commitment to innovation and value creation in the litigation finance space."

Pat Shannon added, "Our focus on episodic opportunities within litigation finance aligns perfectly with this venture. Together, we are delivering a scalable platform that empowers law firms to thrive in a competitive landscape."

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, a subsidiary of Arena Investor Group holdings, is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and a team of over 180 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital across all corporate, real estate, and structured finance investment areas, at all levels of the capital structure, and in all developed markets, alongside operational capabilities to manage and improve businesses. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions and business operations that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See for more information.

About SimpleCITI Companies:

SimpleCITI Companies is an operational-first platform specializing in real estate (SimpleEQUITIES), litigation finance (Fort Morgan), and fiduciary advisory services (SimpleADVISORY). The firm provides institutional-grade solutions across sophisticated markets. Fort Morgan, the litigation finance division, offers innovative funding solutions for law firms, blending conservative valuation with operational expertise. SimpleADVISORY ensures disciplined underwriting and compliance to support Fort Morgan's strategic initiatives.

About Pat Shannon:

Pat Shannon brings extensive industry expertise, previously serving as Chief Operating Officer at Mustang Litigation Funding, a platform renowned for its proficiency across diverse litigation finance disciplines. With a focus on episodic and idiosyncratic opportunities in niche sub-sectors, Pat leads the JV's diligence, underwriting, and origination efforts.

