Suzano Harnesses A.I. To Transform Forestry Management

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian pulp producer Suzano has partnered with Israeli startup Marvin to revolutionize forestry operations. The collaboration focuses on using artificial intelligence for land management and optimization.



Suzano Ventures, the company's arm, has invested $1 million in Marvin across two funding rounds. This strategic move aims to enhance Suzano 's operational efficiency in the face of climate change.



The partnership targets key areas such as productivity, water management, carbon footprint tracking, and chain improvements. Julio Ramundo, Suzano's new business director, emphasized Marvin's role in boosting the company's overall efficiency.



The joint effort began in 2023 with a product development agreement. After extensive testing, Suzano has now become both an investor and customer of Marvin. The AI-powered platform will assess climate impacts on Suzano's vast 2.7 million hectares of land.



Marvin's CEO, Ofer Judovits, reports that the startup has tripled its revenue in 2024. The company is expanding its services to other sectors, including agribusiness and mining.







Judovits sees growth potential in Brazil's evolving carbon market and upcoming environmental regulations. Suzano Ventures, with its $70 million fund, has invested in seven companies so far.



Its focus areas include sustainable packaging, forest technology, and carbon removal solutions. This investment strategy aligns with the growing importance of AI in sustainable resource management.



The Suzano-Marvin partnership exemplifies how traditional industries are adopting cutting-edge technologies to address environmental challenges. It showcases the potential for international collaborations to drive innovation in sustainable forestry practices.

