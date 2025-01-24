Brazil’S Tourism Boom: $7.3 Billion Revenue In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector hit a new high in 2024, welcoming 6.65 million international visitors and generating $7.3 billion in revenue. The of Tourism reported a 12.6% increase in visitors from the previous year, marking a significant post-pandemic recovery.



Argentina led the visitor count with 1.71 million tourists, followed by the United States and Chile. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro remained the top entry points, underscoring these cities' enduring appeal.



Tourism Celso Sabino set an ambitious goal of 7 million international visitors, aiming to position Brazil as South America's premier destination by 2027. This target reflects the government's recognition of tourism's economic potential.



The sector's growth extends beyond visitor numbers. Tourist spending from January to August 2024 reached $4.3 billion, a 29-year record. This influx of foreign currency benefits local economies, supporting various industries.



However, Brazil's tourism success reveals room for growth when compared to regional competitors. Mexico and Argentina attract significantly more international visitors, highlighting Brazil's untapped potential in the Latin American market.







To address this, Brazil invested $76 million in tourism infrastructure in 2023. The government and Embratur, Brazil's tourism agency, are implementing targeted marketing campaigns and expanding air connections to showcase the country's diverse attractions.



The domestic travel market also shows promise, with 65 million Brazilians expected to travel within the country in 2025. This complements international tourism, creating a robust ecosystem.



In short, as Brazil continues to invest in its tourism sector, the record-breaking figures of 2024 signal strong potential for future growth. The challenge now lies in fully capitalizing on Brazil's appeal to compete effectively in the regional and global tourism markets.

