Police Seized Over 800 Weapons, 57 Kilograms Of Explosives During Special Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the special operation, the National seized more than 800 weapons and over 57 kg of explosives. Suspicions were served on 67 suspects, 45 of whom were detained by police.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

“In order to block the channels of illegal sale and storage of weapons and ammunition, as well as to prevent them from falling into the hands of criminals, National Police investigators, operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department, the Department of Strategic Investigations, operatives and investigators of the Main Police Departments of the regions conducted more than 1,000 simultaneous searches of the persons involved,” the statement said.

As a result of investigative actions conducted throughout Ukraine, police seized more than 800 weapons of various types, including those converted into firearms, ammunition and explosives. The seized items include 240 firearms , 94 grenade launchers, 482 grenades, 46,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, and 57 kg of explosives.

Law enforcement officers also seized 22 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, funds in the amount of UAH 166,000, over USD 32,000 and EUR 37,000, and 546 kg of amber.

According to the National Police, 67 offenders were suspected, 45 of whom were detained in a procedural manner. Their actions are classified under Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.























































































The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The seized items will be sent for examination, and based on its results, the offenders' actions may be further qualified.

As noted, drafts of notices of suspicion have been prepared for 10 more people, which are planned to be served in the near future.

It is also reported that the operation was carried out jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine, dog handlers, and the State Border Guard Service with the force support of special police units. Procedural guidance in criminal proceedings is provided by regional prosecutor's offices and specialized defense prosecutors.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 23, National Police and prosecutors conducted more than a thousand searches across Ukraine in cases of organizing the illegal sale and storage of weapons.