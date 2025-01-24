Magnitude-4.7 Quake Jolts SW. Iran

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- A relatively strong earthquake, measuring 4.7 degree, Richter Scale, struck Riz city, Bushehr province, in southwest Iran, on Friday. The Iranian Seismological Center located the epicenter of the quake nearly 17 km. under the surface of the ground. No reports of qualities or damage were available so far. (end) mw

