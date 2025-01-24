UAE: Sheikh Mohammed Approves Over Dh1 Billion-Worth Housing Applications This Month

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Over Dh1 billion-worth of application approvals were granted to more than 1,300 citizens in January through the Zayed Housing Programme, Mohammed announced on Friday.

The Dubai shared the update on social X, confirming that the number of beneficiaries would continue to rise throughout the year, with all requests set to be fulfilled. He also highlighted that over the past two years, a total of 13,000 applications had been processed and approved.

"During the previous two years, 13,000 applications for citizens were closed and approved. The current waiting time before obtaining approval is two months (which is among the shortest waiting periods in the world)...", wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Looking ahead, Sheikh Mohammed shared future plans to further streamline the process. "Our goal is to develop an integrated system to link all financing and housing agencies so that approval is granted within just one day... The citizen deserves better service... a better life... and a more beautiful future, God willing," he added. In a related development, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme recently increased housing aid for beneficiaries building homes within designated residential compounds to Dh1.2 million. However, those building outside these areas receive a lower amount, capped at Dh800,000. This follows a major announcement in June of last year, when Sheikh Mohammed approved Dh1.68 billion in housing suppor under the same housing programme. This funding will cover a total of 2,160 new homes for citizens, continuing the UAE's commitment to enhancing the living standards of its people. A streamlined housing loan process comes as part of the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme - which seeks to cut red tape and eliminate all redundant procedures and requirements.