Chicago AI Week 2025: Industry Leaders Unite To Shape The Future Of Safe, Trustworthy And Ethical AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Chicago AI Week Advisory Group: A powerhouse lineup of leaders guiding the AI future. From June 16-20, 2025, join us in Chicago to explore cutting-edge advancements in responsible AI, featuring insights from top executives, innovators, and p

Chicago AI Week will be held June 16-20, 2025 at 1871, Chicago, IL

- Betsy Ziegler, CEO, 1871DAVOS, VA, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Davos/Chicago, IL - January 23, 2025About Chicago AI Week 2025Chicago AI Week is a leading event dedicated to advancing AI innovation while promoting ethical and trustworthy AI adoption. Taking place from June 16 to June 20th, the event brings together a diverse community of professionals, academics, and policymakers to explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society. The program will spotlight groundbreaking AI applications, ethical AI frameworks, and the evolving regulatory landscape. Key conference days include AI Industry Day, AI Startup Day, and AI Governance Day, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of the opportunities and challenges in AI adoption. This collective effort reflects the vision of Chicago AI Week to provide a collaborative platform where industry leaders, policymakers, and academics can align their strategies to ensure AI serves as a force for good. By uniting stakeholders from diverse sectors, the Chicago AI Week aims to foster meaningful collaborations and drive impactful initiatives.With the global significance of Chicago AI Week and its commitment to shaping the future of safe, trustworthy and ethical AI, AI 2030 TM (a global initiative committed to harnessing AI's transformative power to benefit humanity, minimize risks, and mainstream responsible AI by 2030), in collaboration with FinTech4Good, 1871 , and other co-organizing partners, have created the Chicago AI Week 2025 Advisory Group. The creation of the Advisory Group underscores the fostering collaboration, shaping the event's agenda, and addressing AI's transformative impact across industries. This initiative reinforces AI 2030's mission to drive innovation, promote ethical practices, and establish impactful partnerships on a global scale.This esteemed group, comprising an Advisory Council and three Advisory Committees, was officially announced during the World Economic Forum Week in Davos on January 23, 2025.Kristi Dula, Deputy Director of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology at the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and a member of the Chicago AI Week Advisory Council, highlighted the significance of the event:“Chicago AI Week underscores our city's position as a global leader in transformative technologies. It showcases how ethical AI innovation not only drives economic growth but also shapes responsible development on a worldwide scale.”“There was a time when people said AI was coming. Well, now AI is here,” said Gilbert Villegas, Alderman of Chicago's 36th Ward.“Across industries, AI is revolutionizing how we communicate, analyze data, and enhance workflows. The City of Chicago has made steps to increase its footprint in harnessing artificial intelligence for the benefit of the city, but more can be done, and that is why this group coming together is so crucial. The history books will tell the story of Chicago's impact on AI.”“Chicago AI Week is a powerful platform that amplifies conversations around responsible innovation across industries,” said Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871 and Co-Chair of Chicago AI Week.“By convening global leaders, fostering collaboration, and driving ethical AI practices, we aim to position Chicago as a central hub for transformative AI solutions that benefit humanity and shape a better future.” Her sentiments were echoed by Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Director, AI 2030 and producer of Chicago AI Week, who emphasized,“Corporate leadership is essential to shaping AI's trajectory and ensuring its impact benefits humanity at large.” Together, they invite organizations to join this vision and help make Chicago a global center of AI innovation.“Corporate leadership plays a crucial role in steering the ethical and impactful deployment of AI,” noted Seth Daluga, Director - Analytics & AI Global Black Belt at Microsoft.“From bank branches to the trading floor, the application of AI is a focus of Financial Institutions,” added Lisa An Wong, Director of Strategic Initiatives at BMO Wealth Management.These insights align with the Committee's broader goals of managing risk in technology adoption and responsible AI innovation.“AI is transforming the enterprise risk landscape, introducing new hurdles for many companies and changing the severity and pace of existing risks,” said Jen Akhter, Senior Vice President at Aon.The urgency of responsible AI extends beyond immediate impacts to future generations.“AI holds the power for generational impact, and the choices we make today will shape its influence on future generations,” emphasized Abhijit Dasgupta, VP Global Demand Digital Technologies, Mars Snacking, Mars. Jimmy Yang, Chief Risk Analytics and Infrastructure Officer at CIBC US, reinforced this sentiment, stating,“Leadership must champion robust governance frameworks, foster cross-functional collaboration, and prioritize accountability to create AI systems that are fair, explainable, and secure.”“Organizations needs to ensure that they have an AI strategy in place that is multifaceted. ROI and business value are important as also responsible governance including appropriate controls for bias, explainability and accuracy”, said Sandeep Maira, Managing Director for AI and Data at Accenture.Be part of this transformative event-join us at Chicago AI Week 2025 to shape the future of AI responsibly. Registration opens now! Secure your spot atFor sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or additional information, please contact: AI 2030 at ...About AI 2030AI 2030 is a global initiative committed to harnessing AI's transformative power to benefit humanity on Responsible AI, AI for All, and AI for Good, we empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to lead in Responsible AI, closing key gaps in awareness, talent, and solutions to enable responsible AI adoption across public and private sectors globally.About FinTech4GoodFinTech4Good is a global network focused on emerging technologies. We collaborate with startups, industrial leaders, NPOs, and investors to develop solutions for a better world.About 1871The Chicagoland Entrepreneurial Center, dba 1871 is a 501c3 organization that exists to inspire, equip, and support people from all backgrounds to build and innovate extraordinary businesses.

Xiaochen Zhang

AI 2030

+1 2025600066

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Chicago AI Week 2025- June 16-18, 2025 organized by AI 2030, chaired by Xiaochen Zhang and Betsy Ziegler

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.