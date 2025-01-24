Change Agent Rick Eiserman Joins S4 Capital's Monks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eiserman will set a forward-looking, integrated vision for one of Monks' most exciting and disruptive teams, supported by end-to-end solutions, including AI transformation and automation, production innovation and creative marketing services under his strategic leadership. Rick will report to Monks Global CEO Marketing Services, Bruno Lambertini.

In this role, Eiserman will help accelerate and expand the integration of Gemini across Monks' AI-centric solution Monks , a collaboration that has already accelerated marketing operations and effectiveness for leading brands including Hatch and Forever 21 . Additionally, Rick will support the growth and scale of Monks' end-to-end partnership with Google – from production and creative to AI innovation and strategy.

"Monks is changing the economics of advertising," said Eiserman. "Throughout my career, I've set my sights on leading the most innovative and forward-thinking companies through periods of intense change. I'm excited to continue this trajectory at Monks, setting a vision at the forefront of the next sea change in creative, marketing and technology."

"We're excited to welcome Rick Eiserman to the Monks team," said Bruno Lambertini, CEO of Marketing Services at Monks. "Rick's ability to connect with people and lead with empathy makes him the perfect fit to build on the work our Google team has done thus far. His strategic, creative expertise will allow him to seamlessly bridge our Monks offering and technology solutions with Google's modern marketing transformation, taking our partnership to new heights."

For over 16 years, Rick ushered the Trailer Park Group business and its clients – from Hollywood juggernauts to global tech companies – through a disruption that touched countless facets of the industry, including creative, production, delivery, user experience and monetization. A longtime champion of innovation and tech adoption, Eiserman has helped unite talent in moments of intense transformation with a shared vision. Rick has spent decades helping clients drive speed, efficiency and quality into their creative content and brings deep experience in streaming, film, gaming and sports.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI-managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent-to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray - [email protected]

SOURCE Monks