Claret To Showcase Innovative Vintage Planning Solution At 2025 Unified Symposium

Claret - innovative planning solutions for the beverage alcohol industry

Claret to debut next-generation vintage planning at 2025 Unified Symposium, helping wineries balance & demand

- Megan Cline, Cline Family CellarsNAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZAM Apps, will feature Claret 's Make Planning module at the 2025 Unified Symposium trade show (January 23–25, Sacramento, CA). This demonstration will be at booth 2107 and promises to unveil how wineries can optimize production and adapt quickly to changing market conditions with powerful, tailor-made tools.In its recent State of the US Wine Industry Report, Silicon Valley Bank notes a convergence of industry challenges-including escalating production costs and shifting consumer demographics-that demand more accurate supply forecasting. Claret's Make Planning module, which will be showcased at the 2025 Unified Symposium, helps wineries address these pressures head-on.With its latest enhancements, Make Planning empowers winemakers to visualize vintage supply and demand through features like enhanced Gantt charts to quickly identify long/short wine supply positions, real-time release date adjustments to aid in quick 'what-if' decision-making, and improved planning workflows to save hours in daily operations. These upgrades reflect Claret's commitment to providing wineries with tools to help balance supply and demand efficiently.Cline Family Cellars, one of the tool's prominent adopters, highlights the impact of Make Planning:“Working with Claret as we step into this new era for our family business has been a truly important change for us. Their platform has empowered us to make more informed decisions, allowing us to build on our parent's legacy.” Megan Cline, Cline Family Cellars“Claret understands the complexities of the wine industry,” Shawn Zizzo, ZAM Apps founder and CEO, said.“Make Planning reflects our dedication to helping wineries adapt to market demands while preserving quality and efficiency.”To see how Claret can help wineries with vintage planning, visit Claret at booth 2107 at the 2025 Unified Symposium.For those unable to attend, visit to set up a demo or contact us at ....ABOUT ZAM APPS, INCZAM Apps, Inc. is a Napa, CA based software firm that crafts web and mobile business applications for the wine and spirits industries. Founded in 2010, ZAM Apps has developed and released vital planning tools for BevAlc. From vinoEZ, the only winery operations planning tool, to Claret, a simple-to-use supply chain planning application used across wine and spirits.

