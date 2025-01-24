Armer Foundation And Fred Astaire Dance Studios - Ahwatukee Raise Money For Children W/ Life-Altering Medical Conditions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jennifer Armer and Mariyah Ilchencko

Local residents were paired with professional dancers to compete to raise funds for families whose children have life-altering illnesses

PHOENIX, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- (PHOENIX, Ariz.) – Armer Foundation for Kids and Fred Astaire Dance Studio Ahwatukee held a Dancing with the Stars Fundraiser on January 10, 2025 at The Ashley Castle (located at 1300 S Price Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226), where they were able to raise over $25,000 for local families whose children have life-altering illnesses.VIP guests received champagne upon arrival and enjoyed a special performance from the children's show choir from AZ ACT while they enjoyed a 4-course meal. General admission guests arrived at 8 pm when everyone watched local residents who were paired with professional dancers as they competed to raise funds for the many families that Armer Foundation for Kids supports.A total of $25,011.26 was raised by the dance competitors. Local Ahwatukee resident Monica Gellman from Lookie Its A Cookie and her partner Nico Gastelum took home the mirror ball trophy with a perfect score of 30 from the judges of Fred Astaire Ahwatukee & Peoria Mariyah Ilchenko and Fred Astaire Las Sendas and Chandler Alexander Zarek and Sasha Zarek.“It's a great opportunity to not only support community members who are dancing but know that you are making a difference in the lives of so many families who are struggling to pay the bills that will save their children's lives,” said Founder of the Armer Foundation for Kids, Jennifer Armer.All proceeds benefitted the Armer Foundation For Kids (a 501(c)(3) 84-2327428), which works to reduce financial barriers for families so that they can care for their children with chronic or life-altering diseases that can often lead to unforeseen financial burdens.“When health insurance is not enough, we help by assisting families with co-pays, premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses. We want to ensure that no child should see their family stressed due to a medical condition.”For more information, to purchase tickets or to learn more about the Armer Foundation visit or call 480.257.3254.

