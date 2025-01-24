Inventhelp Inventors Develop Suction Device For Urine And Loose Stool (HOF-613)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a registered nurse, and I thought there could be a better way to suction urine as well as loose stool from a bedridden patient," said one of two inventors, from Brookshire, Texas, "so we invented the STOOL COLLECTOR. Our design would make a care providers job more efficient, while helping to prevent moisture-related discomfort and skin breakdown for patients. This device will improve the overall healthcare experience, as well as patient satisfaction."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to suction urine and loose stool from a bedridden patient. In doing so, it helps keep the patient dry and comfortable. It also enhances patient care, and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for hospitals, long term care facilities, home healthcare settings, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-613, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

