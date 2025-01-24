Wolf River Electric Launches Shopify Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wolf River Electric Logo

Wolf River Electric Wanna T-shirt

Wolf River Electric Wanna Coffee Mug

Wolf River Electric Wanna Hat

Wolf River Electric Wanna Pet Scarf

Featuring "WANNA? GO SOLAR" Branded Apparel

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wolf River Electric, a leader in solutions and the Proud Electric & Sustainability Partner of the Minnesota Vikings, has officially launched its Shopify store at wolfriverelectric . The store features exclusive WANNA? GO SOLAR branded clothing alongside limited-edition WRE x MN Vikings merchandise, combining sustainability and sports pride.

The new store offers:

.Stylish Branded Apparel: T-shirts, hoodies, and hats featuring the bold WANNA? GO SOLAR slogan.

.Exclusive WRE x MN Vikings Merchandise: Limited-edition apparel celebrating the partnership between Wolf River Electric and the Minnesota Vikings.

.Eco-Friendly Accessories: Items designed for renewable energy enthusiasts and supporters of sustainability.

This launch reflects Wolf River Electric's mission to inspire communities to embrace renewable energy while celebrating its exclusive designation as the Proud Electric & Sustainability Partner of the Minnesota Vikings. The WRE x MN Vikings collection blends sustainability with team spirit, creating a unique opportunity for fans and clean energy advocates alike.

Wolf River Electric is an EnergySage Certified Installer and a certified partner of leading brands, including SPAN, Generac, Tesla, Maxeon, REC, and Enphase . The Shopify store furthers the company's goal of engaging with customers and communities while promoting awareness of solar energy for residential homes.

For more information or to explore the Shopify store, visit wolfriverelectric.

About Wolf River Electric

Founded in 2014, Wolf River Electric is a 100% employee-owned company specializing in renewable energy installations, with a focus on solar power for homes. Serving Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota, Wolf River Electric is dedicated to sustainability and innovation. As an EnergySage Certified Installer and certified partner of top solar brands, Wolf River Electric is proud to bring high-quality solutions to the communities it serves. The company's partnership with the Minnesota Vikings highlights its commitment to sustainability on and off the field.



Justin Nielsen

Wolf River Electric

+1 763-229-6662

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.