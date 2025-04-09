PM Modi Joins Navkar Mahamantra Event, Says Heritage Connected To Viksit Bharat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the philosophy of Navkar Mahamantra is connected to the vision of Viksit Bharat and developed India means development as well as heritage.

PM Modi said this while speaking at an event to mark the Navkar Mahamantra Day at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital.

In his address, he said that he has spoken from the Red Fort earlier that a developed India means development as well as heritage.“An India that will not stop, an India that will not pause... will touch heights but will not be cut off from his roots.”

PM Modi said that, unfortunately, many important texts are slowly disappearing.“That is why we are going to start 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'. This has been announced in this year's budget. Preparations are being made to survey millions of manuscripts in the country. By digitising the ancient heritage, we will connect antiquity with modernity.”

He said this mission is an Amrit Sankalp in itself.“New India will explore possibilities through AI and show the way to the world through spirituality.”

PM Modi said Jainism inspires us to win over ourselves. "Navkar Mantra says believe in yourself. The enemy is not outside, it is inside us. Negative thinking, dishonesty, selfishness, these are the enemies and winning over them is the real victory...,” he said.

At the event on Wednesday, PM Modi joined others in chanting the sacred Jain mantra, 'Navkar Mahamantra'.

The PM said that Navkar Mahamantra embodies humility, peace and universal harmony, and he was delighted to take part in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas programme.“Come, let's all chant the Navkar Mahamantra ...Let every voice bring peace, strength and harmony. Let us all come together to enhance the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness,” he said.

"The Navkar Mahamantra is not just a mantra. It is the centre of our faith... and its importance is not just spiritual. It shows the path to everyone, from self to society...", he said, adding, "Navkar Mantra says believe in yourself. The enemy is not outside, it is inside us. Negative thinking, dishonesty, and selfishness are the enemies and winning over them is the real victory. Jainism inspires us to win over ourselves."

Prime Minister Modi said,“The influence of Jainism is visible in the new Parliament building, too... There is an idol of Tirthankara at the entrance of the Lok Sabha. This idol has returned from Australia. There is a wonderful painting of Lord Mahavir on the roof of the Constitution Hall. All the 24 Tirthankaras are there on the wall..."

Navkar Mahamantra Divas precedes Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on April 10 this year. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, who was born in 615 BC.