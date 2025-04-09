Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Guard Soldiers Destroy Three Russian Howitzers Using Drones

2025-04-09 12:06:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of attack UAVs from the specialized "Omega Wings" detachment, part of the National Guard of Ukraine's Special Forces Center, successfully destroyed three Russian howitzers in the eastern sector.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In one of the key areas of the front, over the past few days, operators of attack UAVs from the 'Omega Wings' unit of the National Guard eliminated three Russian howitzers,” the statement noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, rangers from the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful operation, neutralizing Russian personnel, seizing enemy documentation, and capturing one Russian soldier during the clearing of a segment of a settlement.

Illustrative photo

