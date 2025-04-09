Michael B. Jordan Says 'Ryan Coogler Convinced Me I Could Become A Movie Star'
The 38-year-old actor has frequently worked with Coogler over the last decade such as 'Creed', 'Black Panther' and 'Sinners'.
Jordan told 'Extra': "It's extremely important to me ... I feel like, at a time, earlier in my career when I was figuring out what type of actor I wanted to be, lead actor, you know, like where do I stand in the entertainment industry?”
“Only been a part of ensembles and in this nature, never opened a movie before, never been a lead of a film before, so I was searching for that and Ryan was the first director to believe in that, and tell me I was a movie star and believed it and made me believe it, you know?"
The actor features alongside actress Hailee Steinfeld in 'Sinners', a new horror movie set in the 1930s in Southern United States, and Jordan previously claimed that his co-star's performance shows her "in a new light,” reports co.
Jordan feels the project could actually prove to be a landmark in Steinfeld's career.
He told WhoWhatWear: "Hailee's performance in 'Sinners' is very, very versatile and honestly fun. I think it's gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven't had an opportunity to see her in before.
"As you know, it's tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that's gonna show Hailee in a new light."
Jordan relished the experience of working with Steinfeld, saying that they developed a family-like bond during the shoot.
He said: "She's extremely talented, an extremely hard worker, and a great scene partner.”
"When you're on a project like this, in the midst of hard scenes to navigate, (and) balancing the emotional aspects and long days, you really get a chance to become a family. I'm extremely proud of her, and I can't wait for the world to see her performance, and I truly can't wait to see what she does next."
