Champions League: Rice Free-Kicks Inspire Arsenal To QF First Leg Win Over Madrid

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 9 (IANS) Two sensational Declan Rice free-kicks and a fine Mikel Merino finish saw Arsenal demolish Real Madrid 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Arsenal controlled the early exchanges, and came close twice in quick succession in the 13th minute, Declan Rice having an effort blocked by Raul Asencio before Thibaut Courtois parried Thomas Partey's low strike.

The tempo only increased as the half went on and decisive goalkeeping interventions were required at either end, David Raya saving from Kylian Mbappé at close range and Courtois keeping out a Rice header and a Gabriel Martinelli follow-up with an eye-catching double save, UEFA reports.

With both goalkeepers in fine form, it seemed that only a moment of outstanding quality would break the deadlock as the second half began, and it was Arsenal who found it in the 58th minute. Twice denied by Courtois before the break, Rice's ferocious free-kick left the Real Madrid goalkeeper helpless as it curled inside the post.

The Arsenal pressure continued to mount with four efforts blocked in quick succession, and Rice was presented with another opportunity to take aim from a free-kick in the 70th minute.

Having sounded their enthusiasm for his first effort, Rice arrowed another sublime strike into the far right corner to double the Arsenal lead, then extended further as Mikel Merino finished expertly from a Myles Lewis-Skelly pass in the 75th minute.

"I just had the confidence to hit it [the second free-kick]. It's not hit me yet, because there's the second leg to go and I'm excited, [but I'm] happy, over the moon. In a few years' time, I think this will hit that what I did tonight was really special," said Rice.

The visitors were then dealt another setback four minutes into added time when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card.

"We had a very complete and big performance collectively. This night is also about two other factors; the atmosphere that we created even before kick-off, which I haven't seen before, and then magic individual moments that decide football matches. Declan's first two goals sum up the night," said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.