The Dominguez Firm Congratulates Our Spring 2025 Scholarship Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jamie Julien, a single mother of two, including one son who is disabled, has been working as an LPN at Fort Irwin, California, for over eight years. Pursuing a registered nursing degree demonstrates her commitment to advancing her career and providing for her family and community. Now in her second semester at Joyce University of Nursing and Sciences, she manages the essential Immunizations and Allergy Immunotherapy Department at a military facility serving over 11,000 active-duty personnel, dependents, civilians, and retirees.

Jamie's long-term goal is to become a Nurse Practitioner, with a special focus on pediatric care. "I cried and was shaking! Thank you for selecting me! I am working an extra part-time job to help pay tuition. This will allow me to do something extra for my children and apply to my clinical travel expenses as well."

Eric Lau's journey from South Sacramento to law school is a testament to his resilience and commitment to equity. Drawing from his experiences growing up in an underprivileged community, Lau aims to bridge the access to justice gap for underserved populations. His interdisciplinary approach combines legal expertise with a psychology background and a specific focus on serving communities often overlooked by traditional legal services.

Throughout his legal education, Eric has been actively involved in various community service initiatives. These include teaching Street Law classes to high school students, assisting small businesses with legal filings, and working on environmental policy development.

Upon graduation, he plans to return to South Sacramento to establish a multiservice law firm that addresses the comprehensive needs of his community. "I am honored and grateful beyond words to be this spring's recipient. This will go a long way towards alleviating the financial burden of my legal journey. More importantly, I see it as aid that I reinvest back into the community through legal service that helps bridge the access to justice gap for underrepresented communities and clients."

The Dominguez Firm's scholarship program reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting students with exceptional academic prowess and a strong dedication to improving the lives of others.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. For a free consultation, call (800) 818-1818 . Available 24/7.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Tredwell

3250 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #2200

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213)388-7788

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP