Cairo, Washington Urge Regional De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday underlined that it is essential to bolster joint cooperation and collaboration to de-escalate regional tensions and ensure peace and stability.

Both officials made the remarks during a phone call, which covered various regional crises and developments, the Gaza Strip, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Libya, the Horn of Africa, Red Sea security, shipping, the Ethiopian dam and Egypt's water security, the Egyptian Foreign said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, Abdelatty underlined the importance of keeping working with Qatar and the U.S. to ensure the full implementation of the recently concluded Gaza ceasefire agreement.

He also called for attaining a final settlement to the Palestinian cause, including an independent Palestinian state, based on the two-state solution.

For his part, the U.S. secretary of state commended the Egyptian-U.S. strategic partnership and the pivotal role of Egypt in the Middle East region, including the Gaza ceasefire.

Robio underscored the new U.S. Administration's commitment to pushing forward Washington-Cairo relations in various domains. (end)

