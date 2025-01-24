First Citizens Bancshares Declares Dividends

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA ) has declared the following dividends on the company's common and preferred stock, in each case to be paid on March 17, 2025, to holders of record as of Feb. 28, 2025:



A quarterly common stock dividend of $1.95 per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock.



A regular quarterly dividend of $13.4375 per share on the company's 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, resulting in a distribution of $0.335938 per depositary share.



A dividend of $21.719122 per share on the company's fixed-to-floating rate, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B.

A regular quarterly dividend of $0.351563 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA ), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500TM, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; personalized service and resources to help grow and manage wealth; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.