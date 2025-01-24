Cadmium Behind 'Mysterious Illness' In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 'mysterious' illness has claimed 17 lives, including 14 children, from three families in Jammu and Kashmir this month, triggering widespread panic and calls for immediate medical attention. Initial tests failed to detect any bacterial or infections, and Budhal village remains a containment zone.

Union Jitendra Singh told the on Friday that cadmium toxin had now been detected in the bodies of the deceased.

Singh reportedly told Dainik Jagran that the carcinogenic metal was detected during tests at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research in Lucknow. However, it remains unclear how cadmium entered the victims' bodies, and the matter is still under investigation. The minister also confirmed that no evidence of other viruses, bacteria or infections was found in the samples.

The mysterious illness first surfaced last month, with symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and episodic loss of consciousness.

What is cadmium?

The World Health Organization (WHO) tags cadmium as a 'chemical of public concern' due to its toxic effects on the kidneys, skeletal and respiratory systems. While low levels of cadmium are typically present in the environment, human activities have greatly increased its presence in soil, water, and air.

Cadmium can travel long distances and accumulate in many organisms we consume.

“Exposures potentially of particular concern for children include disposal and recycling of electronic and electrical waste, as well as toys, jewellery and plastics containing cadmium....Human exposure occurs mainly from consumption of contaminated food, active and passive inhalation of tobacco smoke, and inhalation by workers in a range of industries,” the global health organisation wrote on its website.