Bp To Build New Platform On Shah Deniz Field
Date
1/24/2025 6:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
bp plans to build a new platform in the Shah Deniz field.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Tamam
Bayatli, head of bp's Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye communications
department, in a statement to journalists today.
According to her, the platform will operate in fully autonomous
mode.
A completely new compressor platform will be created to collect
low-pressure gas from separate layers of the Shah Deniz field and
transport it to the Sangachal terminal. The low-pressure gas
entering the Alpha and Bravo platforms will be collected on the new
platform, where its pressure will be increased before being
directed to the Sangachal terminal.
The project for the construction of the new platform will be
presented to the public next week, and public hearings on the
environmental impact assessment report will be held in the third
week of February. The final investment decision will be made this
year, she noted.
She also noted that gas production and export operations from
the Shah Deniz field on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform have returned
to previous levels.
"All gas production and export operations on the Shah Deniz
Alpha platform are operating normally. Volumes have returned to the
levels seen before the technical failure of the subsea condensate
pipeline transporting condensate to the Sangachal terminal," she
said.
