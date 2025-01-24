Calgan Recliners Celebrates 30 Years Of Excellence In Crafting Quality Lounge Suites

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three decades of comfort, craftsmanship, and community at the heart of South African homes

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calgan Recliners , one of South Africa's most renowned manufacturers of lounge furniture, proudly marks 30 years of crafting high-quality lounge suites. Over this time, the company has grown to become a trusted supplier to over 1,000 retail stores across Southern Africa, offering expertly designed recliner couches , recliner chairs , and a wide variety of recliners.A Legacy of CraftsmanshipAt the heart of Calgan Recliners' success is a dedication to superior craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each lounge suite is carefully handcrafted by skilled woodworkers, upholsterers, and seamstresses, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of durability and comfort. Producing over 100 lounge suites daily, the company's commitment to quality remains unwavering.“Our success is rooted in the people behind every lounge suite,” said a Calgan Recliners spokesperson.“From our dedicated team to the families who choose our products, we've built a legacy of trust and comfort that has stood the test of time.”Supporting South African CommunitiesCalgan Recliners is not only a name synonymous with premium lounge furniture but also a significant contributor to local job creation and skills development. With a workforce of more than 700 employees during peak production seasons, the company has played a vital role in supporting South African communities and the economy.Their popular recliner couches, recliner chairs, and other recliners have become household favourites, combining functionality and style to suit diverse tastes. From modern designs to timeless classics, Calgan Recliners continues to provide furniture that resonates with families across the region.Looking AheadAs Calgan Recliners celebrates 30 years of success, the company is focused on the future. Guided by its values of craftsmanship, innovation, and community, Calgan remains committed to producing lounge suites that bring comfort and style to homes for generations to come.About Calgan ReclinersCalgan Recliners is a leading manufacturer of premium lounge suites in South Africa. Known for their exceptional recliner couches, recliner chairs, and recliners, the company has established itself as a trusted name in furniture manufacturing. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and community, Calgan Recliners supports over 1,000 retail stores across Southern Africa, delivering comfort to homes while fostering local growth and development.

