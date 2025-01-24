Russians Attempting To Encircle Pokrovsk Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders are trying to bypass the town of Pokrovsk from the flanks, but so far, they have not been able to encircle the town.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, during a TV broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The enemy is trying to bypass Pokrovsk on the flanks, but so far, these attempts have been repelled quite effectively," said the Spokesperson.

Trehubov noted that the Russian forces have intensified their shelling on the town, "but we are talking about 'long-range' weapons: various types of missiles, FPV drones."

He also added: "Unfortunately, Pokrovsk is being constantly hit, but the enemy's plan to encircle the town is still far from any practical implementation, although they are certainly trying very hard. This is the main focus of their efforts, and it has been for a very long time."

According to the Spokesperson, the greatest number of clashes are taking place near Pokrovsk.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the previous day, the Russian forces attempted to exploit their numerical superiority and break through the Ukrainian defense lines inear Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, and Ulakly. Fierce battles are ongoing in the settlements of Lysivka, Shevchenko, and Yantarne. The Ukrainian defenders are destroying the enemy's superior forces.