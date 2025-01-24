Gujarat School Receives Bomb Threat Over Email

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gujarat news: The Navrachana Higher Secondary School in Vadodara, Gujarat, received a bomb threat over email on Friday.“Police and bomb squad at the spot,” news agency PTI reported. The threat eventually turned out to be a hoax.

According to an official, Vadodara swung into action on Friday morning after the principal of Navrachana International School, situated on Bhayli-Vasna Road in the city, informed the control room about the bomb threat she received on the official email of the school.

Following the incident, three schools of an education society in the Vadodara city of Gujarat declared a holiday on Friday.

Searches were conducted in all three schools after the threat mail, but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

"Since there are two more Navrachana schools in Sama area of the city, police along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squad and cyber crime branch officials started an extensive search operation in these three schools," Assistant Commissioner of Police G B Bambhania told reporters.

The email, sent from an unknown ID, only claimed that a bomb with a timer had been placed in the drainage line of Navrachana school, he said.

"Since there are three Navrachana schools, our teams immediately reached there and launched a search operation to locate the bomb. The school management declared a holiday in these schools in view of the threat and subsequent search operation, the ACP said.

The search operation lasted for three hours and nothing suspicious was found. The police's cyber cell will conduct further investigation and try to trace the sender of the email through the IP address, Bambhania added.

Biju Kurien, administrator of Navrachana School in Sama, confirmed that all the three schools had declared a holiday for the day in view of the bomb threat.