Soccer Games For Friday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
Date
1/24/2025 5:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Friday, January 24, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Bundesliga , and La Liga, as well as several South American competitions. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Highlights include Wolfsburg taking on Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga, Sheffield United facing Hull City in the Championship, and an exciting clash between Brasil and Argentina in the Sul-Americano Sub-20 tournament.
The day concludes with Liga MX action as Atlético San Luis faces Necaxa, adding a touch of Mexican flair to the football feast.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM – East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
Channels: OneFootball
Süperlig
2:00 PM – Samsunspor vs Gaziantep
Channels: Disney+
2
2:30 PM – Greuther Fürth vs Kaiserslautern
Channels: OneFootball
2:30 PM – Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig
Channels: OneFootball
Bundesliga
4:30 PM – Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel
Channels: Sportv and OneFootball
Serie A
4:45 PM – Torino vs Cagliari
Channels: Disney+
La Liga
5:00 PM – Las Palmas vs Osasuna
Channels: Disney+
Championship
5:00 PM – Sheffield United vs Hull City
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
Campeonato Argentino
5:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Racing
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:00 PM – Lanús vs Deportivo Riestra
Channels: Disney+
Capixaba
7:00 PM – Capixaba vs Nova Venécia
Channels: TVE (ES) and Youtube/@tveespiritosanto
Amistoso
8:00 PM – Independiente del Valle vs Montevideo City Torque
Channels: Disney+
Sul-Americano Sub-20
8:30 PM – Brasil vs Argentina
Channels: Sportv
Liga MX
10:00 PM – Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa
Channels: Disney+
Amistoso
10:00 PM – Colon vs Albion
Channels: Disney+
