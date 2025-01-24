عربي


Soccer Games For Friday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/24/2025 5:00:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Friday, January 24, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Bundesliga , and La Liga, as well as several South American competitions. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Highlights include Wolfsburg taking on Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga, Sheffield United facing Hull City in the Championship, and an exciting clash between Brasil and Argentina in the Sul-Americano Sub-20 tournament.

The day concludes with Liga MX action as Atlético San Luis faces Necaxa, adding a touch of Mexican flair to the football feast.


Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM – East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
    Channels: OneFootball

Süperlig

  • 2:00 PM – Samsunspor vs Gaziantep
    Channels: Disney+

2

  • 2:30 PM – Greuther Fürth vs Kaiserslautern
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM – Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig
    Channels: OneFootball

Bundesliga

  • 4:30 PM – Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel
    Channels: Sportv and OneFootball

Serie A

  • 4:45 PM – Torino vs Cagliari
    Channels: Disney+

La Liga

  • 5:00 PM – Las Palmas vs Osasuna
    Channels: Disney+

Championship

  • 5:00 PM – Sheffield United vs Hull City
    Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+

Campeonato Argentino

  • 5:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Racing
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Lanús vs Deportivo Riestra
    Channels: Disney+

Capixaba

  • 7:00 PM – Capixaba vs Nova Venécia
    Channels: TVE (ES) and Youtube/@tveespiritosanto

Amistoso

  • 8:00 PM – Independiente del Valle vs Montevideo City Torque
    Channels: Disney+

Sul-Americano Sub-20

  • 8:30 PM – Brasil vs Argentina
    Channels: Sportv

Liga MX

  • 10:00 PM – Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa
    Channels: Disney+

Amistoso

  • 10:00 PM – Colon vs Albion
    Channels: Disney+

This list now accurately reflects the provided information, including all matches, times, and broadcast channels for January 24, 2025.

