Soccer Games For Friday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Friday, January 24, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, , and La Liga, as well as several South American competitions. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.



Highlights include Wolfsburg taking on Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga, Sheffield United facing Hull City in the Championship, and an exciting clash between Brasil and Argentina in the Sul-Americano Sub-20 tournament.



The day concludes with Liga MX action as Atlético San Luis faces Necaxa, adding a touch of Mexican flair to the football feast.





Indian Super League





11:00 AM – East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters

Channels: OneFootball





2:00 PM – Samsunspor vs Gaziantep

Channels: Disney+







2:30 PM – Greuther Fürth vs Kaiserslautern

Channels: OneFootball

2:30 PM – Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig

Channels: OneFootball





4:30 PM – Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel

Channels: Sportv and OneFootball





4:45 PM – Torino vs Cagliari

Channels: Disney+





5:00 PM – Las Palmas vs Osasuna

Channels: Disney+





5:00 PM – Sheffield United vs Hull City

Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+







5:00 PM – Barracas Central vs Racing

Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

5:00 PM – Lanús vs Deportivo Riestra

Channels: Disney+





7:00 PM – Capixaba vs Nova Venécia

Channels: TVE (ES) and Youtube/@tveespiritosanto





8:00 PM – Independiente del Valle vs Montevideo City Torque

Channels: Disney+





8:30 PM – Brasil vs Argentina

Channels: Sportv





10:00 PM – Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa

Channels: Disney+





10:00 PM – Colon vs Albion

Channels: Disney+



