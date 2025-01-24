Palmeiras Nears Deal For Uruguayan Midfielder From Midtjylland

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras is on the verge of signing Uruguayan midfielder Emiliano Martínez from Danish club Midtjylland. The deal has progressed rapidly in recent days.



Only medical examinations stand in the way of its official announcement. details remain undisclosed at this time. Martínez, 25, began his career with Nacional in Uruguay.



He previously played for Red Bull Bragantino from 2021 to 2022. The midfielder then moved to Midtjylland. His performances earned him a call-up to the Uruguayan national team last year. Martínez's main strength lies in his defensive abilities.



Abel Ferreira's coaching staff sees Martínez as competition for Aníbal Moreno and Fabinho. He can play as either a defensive or box-to-box midfielder. Palmeiras has been seeking reinforcements in this area since Gabriel Menino's departure.



Menino was part of the deal that brought Paulinho from Atlético-MG. Despite Martínez's imminent arrival, Palmeiras remains active in the transfer market. The club continues to pursue Andreas Pereira from Fulham.







They are also monitoring Matheus Pereira of Cruzeiro. However, both these transfers are considered challenging to complete. Palmeiras recently missed out on signing midfielder Claudinho.



The club had reached an agreement with Zenit and received positive signals from the player. However, Claudinho changed his mind at the last moment. He opted to join Al-Sadd in Qatar instead.



If confirmed, Martínez would become Palmeiras' third signing for 2025. He would join forwards Paulinho and Facundo Torres as new additions to the squad.



This move demonstrates Palmeiras' commitment to strengthening their midfield options. It also shows their determination to remain competitive in domestic and international competitions.

